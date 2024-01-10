Jatiya Party wants to remain as the main opposition, says GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammed Quader, the new MP for the Rangpur Sadar constituency, says his party wants to continue as the main opposition in parliament for a third consecutive term.

"It is always a great feeling to be a parliamentarian. In that sense, we feel joy that we made it to the parliament," he said after taking his oath of office on Wednesday.

GM Quader said he was not aware of the exact process for determining the opposition in parliament when reporters asked about it.

"But we were in the opposition and want it to remain that way. We work for the welfare of the people and want to do what is best for them," he added.