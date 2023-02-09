    বাংলা

    Court orders trial of Erfan Selim, four others to start in navy officer’s assault case

    The judge has ordered police to issue an arrest warrant for Erfan after he did not appear in court on Wednesday

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 06:20 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 06:20 PM

    A Dhaka Court has ordered the start of the trial of MP Haji Mohammad Selim’s son Erfan Selim and four others in a three-year old case over assaulting a navy officer. 

    Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor gave the order to initiate formation of charges against the accused and begin trial on Wednesday. 

    Erfan did not appear in court on Wednesday and his lawyer pleaded for some time for his appearance citing illness. 

    However, the judge overlooked the plea and ordered authorities to issue an arrest warrant for Erfan. 

    Erfan’s lawyer Shri Prannath said the judge gave the order deeming Erfan a fugitive and set Mar 6 as the date for hearing testimonies. 

    “My client will surrender in court and seek bail as soon as he recovers,” he said. 

    Erfan’s bodyguard Jahidul Molla, driver Mizanur Rahman, Haji Selim’s protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu and Kazi Ripon were also accused in the case. 

    Erfan used to be the councillor of Ward No. 30 in Dhaka South City Corporation. The Local Government Division suspended him temporarily after he was arrested. 

    On Oct 24, 2020, Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan, a naval officer, accused Erfan and his associates of assaulting him in a case filed with the Dhanmondi police. 

    RAB subsequently raided Erfan's home and arrested him, seized weapons and bottles of liquor. Erfan was also charged in arms and drugs cases but he was acquitted and released on bail. 

    In February 2021, the Detective Branch of police submitted chargesheet against Erfan and his four associates. 

    Haji Selim, who was convicted of corruption, was released from jail after 10 months behind bars in January.

