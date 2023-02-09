Court orders trial of Erfan Selim, four others to start in navy officer’s assault case

A Dhaka Court has ordered the start of the trial of MP Haji Mohammad Selim’s son Erfan Selim and four others in a three-year old case over assaulting a navy officer.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor gave the order to initiate formation of charges against the accused and begin trial on Wednesday.

Erfan did not appear in court on Wednesday and his lawyer pleaded for some time for his appearance citing illness.

However, the judge overlooked the plea and ordered authorities to issue an arrest warrant for Erfan.