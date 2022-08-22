BNP chief Khaleda to visit hospital for medical check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is set to visit Dhaka's Evercare Hospital for a routine medical check-up.

She is expected to go to the hospital on Monday evening and undergo a few tests suggested by her doctors, according to her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

A medical team led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukdar has been overseeing Khaleda's treatment at the hospital.

The 78-year-old former prime minister was rushed to the private facility after she suddenly fell ill on Jun 11. Doctors found three blocks in her blood vessels and conducted angioplasty to free one of them. They could not work on the two other blocks at that time due to other health issues.

She has also been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye issues for a long time.

The BNP chief was convicted in two graft cases and sent to jail three years ago. In April 2020, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional release from jail on “humanitarian reasons”.

However, it did not respond to the BNP’s demand to allow Khaleda to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Khaleda has been living in her Gulshan residence since then. She contracted coronavirus in April 2021 and was admitted to Evercare Hospital on six occasions after that.