We won’t open up the border to all: Quader

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader says that Bangladesh will not open its borders as it did six and a half years ago to allow Rohingya refugees to enter unobstructed.

Bangladesh will take its concerns to the UN, he added.

The BNP had also allowed Rohingya to enter the country when they were in power, the Awami League general secretary said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Thursday.

The minister faced questions about the hundreds of Myanmar Border Guard Police personnel crossing the border amid fighting between junta forces and insurgents.

“The BNP first allowed the Rohingya to come here,” he said. “They were in power then. Were they wrong to give them that opportunity?”