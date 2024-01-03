EC approves more than 200 foreign observers to monitor Jan 7 polls

More than 200 foreign observers will oversee the 12th general elections this year on Jan 7, Election Commission’s Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said.

The commission approved applications from a total of 186 foreign observers and journalists until Wednesday noon. Among them, 127 are observers and 59 are media workers.

The applications submitted by some other foreign observers are still in process, Ashok said, stating the tally will reach over 200.