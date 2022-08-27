Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space

Nicole Aunapu Mann has waited nine long years for her chance to go into space.

And if all goes according to plan, that wait will end on Oct 03, when she will lead NASA's Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station.

"It has been a long journey, but it's been so well worth it," Mann told Reuters on Friday.

Mann will be the first Native American woman in space. The first Native American man in space was John Herrington in 2002.

"I feel very proud," said Mann. "It's important that we celebrate our diversity and really communicate that specifically to the younger generation."