Defamation lawsuit against Meghan Markle by half-sister dismissed by judge

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit against Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, rejecting claims that the actress had made "disparaging, hurtful and false" claims about her half-sister.

Markle's half-sister Samantha, with whom she shares a father, had alleged that Markle's statements in a Netflix documentary series and a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey had implied Samantha was a "deceptive fame-seeking imposter with avaricious intentions."

The lawsuit specifically took issue with Markle's remarks that she and Samantha had not been close growing up, and that Samantha had changed her surname back to Markle when the royal couple first started dating.

US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell of Florida's Middle District found in her ruling on Tuesday that the statements in question were either opinions, substantially true, or did not plausibly defame Samantha.