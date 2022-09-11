Prince Harry, Meghan join William and Kate on Windsor walkabout

Royal observers had been looking for signs of a detente amid the pomp and ceremony of a period of national mourning and Elizabeth's state funeral.

On Friday Charles used his first address to the nation as king to express his "love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".

He also bestowed on William and daughter-in-law Kate the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, which he and his late wife Diana previously held.

William was heard telling one well-wisher that the days following the queen's death had been "so surreal"

"We all thought she was invincible," he said.

Under royal rules, the monarch's grandchildren are automatically eligible to become princes or princesses of the realm, so now that Harry's father Charles is king, his children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, can receive those titles. Lilibet was named after the queen's childhood nickname.

It is not clear whether they will take the titles.

"At the moment we're focused on the next 10 days. As and when we get information, we will update the (royal) website," a spokesperson for Charles told reporters.