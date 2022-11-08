As Musk focuses on Twitter, his $56 billion Tesla pay goes to trial

As Elon Musk is engulfed in his overhaul of Twitter, the entrepreneur is headed to trial to defend his record $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package against claims it unjustly enriches him without requiring his full-time presence at the carmaker.

A Tesla shareholder is seeking to rescind Musk's 2018 pay deal, claiming the board set easy performance targets and that Musk created the package to fund his dream of colonising Mars.

Tesla has countered that the package delivered an extraordinary 10-fold increase in value to shareholders.

The trial begins Nov 14 and will be decided by Kathaleen McCormick on Delaware's Court of Chancery. She oversaw Twitter's lawsuit against Musk that ended last month when he agreed to close his $44-billion deal for Twitter, an acquisition which he financed largely with his Tesla stock.

"If Musk loses this pay package in some massive way, I think we can expect to see a lot of things that are going to be really hard to predict, like what happens going forward in terms of how Tesla is run and how Twitter is paid for," said Ann Lipton, a professor at Tulane Law School.

However, Lipton and other legal experts said the lawsuit by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta is going to be much more difficult than Twitter's case against Musk.

Musk founded and is CEO of SpaceX, one of the world's most valuable private companies, and founded or co-founded Neuralink, which makes brain implants, tunnelling venture The Boring Co, and OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research lab. Last week, he appointed himself Twitter CEO.