    বাংলা

    Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year

    The world's second-richest person donated about 11.6 million shares between August and December last year and now owns around 13% of Tesla

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Feb 2023, 04:42 AM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2023, 04:42 AM

    Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth $1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.

    Musk donated about 11.6 million shares between August and December last year, according to the filing, which did not say which organisation or organisations were the recipients.

    The world's second-richest person now owns around 13% of Tesla.

    Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking details on which charity or charities got the donations.

    Musk donated about $5.74 billion in 2021.

    Analysts have said that Musk might benefit from gifting Tesla stock if he donated it to charity, since shares donated to charities do not have to pay capital gains tax, as they would if they were sold.

    Musk signed the Giving Pledge in 2012, a commitment by some billionaires to give at least half their wealth to philanthropy in their lifetime or upon their death.

    In 2001, he set up the Musk Foundation, offering grants for the "development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity" among other causes, according to its website.

    RELATED STORIES
    Um Kanan, a Syrian woman who survived the quake along with her children, stands on the rubble of what was once her building, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Jableh, Syria February 14, 2023.
    In 'miracle' escape from earthquake, Syrian woman rescues children and bag of memories
    When she felt the first tremors of the earthquake, Um Kanan woke her three children and rushed them to a small closet in her bedroom for shelter
    Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, reacts during her visit to Coram Beanstalk children's reading charity for its 50th anniversary celebrations, in London, Britain, February 2, 2023. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS
    Camilla catches COVID
    Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot, and Camilla had contracted the virus once in February last year
    Militants of Cameroonian President Paul Biya's ruling party march during the National Youth Day in Yagoua, Cameroon Feb 11, 2023.
    Cameroon president's 90th birthday marked by woes
    The support for the world's oldest leader evaporated as economic progress stalled, dissenting voices were silenced, and the country became split by a separatist uprising
    Rolando Alvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and a critic of the Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, walks at Managua's catholic church where he is taking refuge alleging he had been targeted by the police, in Managua, Nicaragua May 20, 2022.
    Pope voices his concern for Nicaraguan bishop
    The Pope's comments about Alvarez, who is a vocal critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, were made in his weekly blessing to pilgrims and tourists in St Peter's Square

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher