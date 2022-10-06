Prince Harry, Elton John and others accuse Daily Mail of phone-tapping

Britain's Prince Harry, singer Elton John and other individuals have launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper, alleging phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy, a law firm for the group said on Thursday.

Associated Newspapers, the publisher behind the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The group includes the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost, Elton John's partner and filmmaker David Furnish, and Doreen Lawrence, the mother of Black teenager Stephen Lawrence who was murdered in a racist attack in 1993.