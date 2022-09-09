Notable quotes of Britain's Queen Elizabeth

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday aged 96, never gave an interview during her 70-year reign, but her regular public speeches sometimes gave an insight into her private thoughts.

Here is a selection of extracts from speeches, addresses and contributions to documentaries given by the queen:

"It's inevitable that I should seem a rather remote figure to many of you, a successor to the kings and queens of history.

"I cannot lead you into battle. I do not give you laws or administer justice. But I can do something else. I can give you my heart and my devotion to these old islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations."

- First televised Christmas broadcast in 1957.

"When peace comes, remember it will be for us, the children of today, to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place. My sister is by my side and we are both going to say goodnight to you. Come on, Margaret. Goodnight, children. Goodnight, and good luck to you all."

- Wartime broadcast with her younger sister, Princess Margaret, Oct 13, 1940.

"We cheered the king and the queen on the balcony and then walked miles through the streets. I remember lines of unknown people linking arms and walking down Whitehall, all of us just swept along on a tide of happiness and relief.

"I think it was one of the most memorable nights of my life."

- Speaking to the BBC in 1985 about joining street celebrations for VE Day in London in May 1945.

"I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

- Speech on her 21st birthday, April 21, 1947, broadcast on the radio from Cape Town.