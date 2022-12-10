Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed over five years on fraud charge

Lai, 75, was found guilty of two counts of fraud for covering up the operations of a private company, Dico Consultants Ltd, at the headquarters of the now shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, in what was ruled a breach of its land lease.

Hong Kong's most prominent China critic, Lai has been behind bars since December 2020 and has served 20 months for unauthorised assemblies.

He was the head of Next Digital, the parent company of Apple Daily that shut down in June 2021 after a police raid.

Another Next Digital executive, Wong Wai-keung, 61, was found guilty of fraud and jailed for 21 months.