Queen Elizabeth's reign featured enchiladas with Reagan, dancing with Ford

The last American president to see Queen Elizabeth, Joe Biden, sat down with her over tea at Windsor Castle in June 2021, where they chatted about Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

"I don't think she'd be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother," a visibly delighted Biden told reporters later.

All told, the queen met 13 of the last 14 American presidents, all except Lyndon Johnson. She started with Harry Truman in 1951 when she was still a princess. Through all of them, her goal was to maintain strong relations with the United States, remembering how important the alliance was in World War Two.