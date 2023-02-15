A year into war, Ukraine's Zelensky defies Putin against the odds

He has huge milestones still to clear. He is yet to secure supplies of the sophisticated Western fighter jets he says are needed to push back Russian troops, or promises of fast-track membership to the European Union. Joining the NATO military alliance still looks out of reach.

But though sometimes puffy-faced, with lines under his eyes, there is no indication he is running out of steam, and last month he launched a government shake-up to quash a public outcry over a corruption scandal.

"Zelenskiy surprised many people ... They underestimated his leadership qualities," said Volodymyr Fesenko, a Kyiv-based analyst who said Putin misjudged Zelensky.

"(Putin) prepared a special operation not a full-fledged war ... because he thought Zelenskiy and the Ukrainian army were weak and that they would not be able to put up lengthy resistance. This proved to be a mistake."

'YA TUT'

As Ukraine's fate hung in the balance at the start of the Russian invasion, Zelensky filmed himself on a mobile phone to declare that he and his country would fight on.

"Ya tut," he said, meaning: "I am here."

It was the start of a social media blitz that he has sustained throughout the war, delivering a simple message: "We will win."