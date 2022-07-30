Will Smith, in new video, says he is 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

Actor Will Smith said on Friday he was "deeply remorseful" at having slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards this year and had reached out to the comedian to talk but was rebuffed.

Smith posted a video on YouTube in which he addressed questions about the attack on Rock on stage at the March ceremony after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

"There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," Smith said in the video, in which he was seated in a chair in front of a bookshelf.