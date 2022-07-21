July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Ricky Martin restraining order scrapped by Puerto Rico judge

    A Puerto Rico judge has lifted a restraining order on actor and singer Ricky Martin at the request of the man who earlier this month had said the pop icon had harassed him, lawyers representing Martin said on Thursday.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 6:54 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 6:1 PM

    The man had said in a domestic violence complaint that he feared for his safety because Martin had refused to accept his decision to end a romantic relationship, had continued calling him and had loitered outside his home.

    "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with nothing to substantiate them," Martin's lawyers wrote in a statement that the singer posted on his Twitter account along with the words "Truth prevails."

    One of the lawyers, Joaquin Monserrate, had said in an earlier telephone interview that the man's attorney opened Thursday's hearing by requesting that Judge Raiza Cajigas close the case.

    "The judge asked the pertinent questions - if anyone had threatened him, if anyone had offered him anything in exchange - and (his lawyer) said no, that it was a voluntary decision," Monserrate said.

    Reuters was unable to obtain a comment from the attorney for the man, whose name has not been released in accordance with domestic violence regulations.

    Martin, who rose to fame in the 1990s on hits like "Livin' La Vida Loca," wrote on Twitter on Jul 3 that the order had been obtained under "completely false allegations."

    RELATED STORIES
    Medical examiner says Ivana Trump's death was accidental
    Medical examiner says Ivana Trump's death was accidental
    Ivana Trump, former US President Donald Trump's first wife who passed away on Thursday, died as a result of an accident after suffering blunt force trauma injuries to her torso, the New York City Offi ...
    Kazi Ebadul Hoque, a former SC judge and Language Movement activist, dies at 86
    Kazi Ebadul Hoque, a former SC judge and Language Movement activist, dies at 86
    Kazi Ebadul Hoque, a former Supreme Court judge and a Language Movement activist, has died at the age of 86.
    Facebook to allow up to five profiles tied to one account
    Facebook to allow up to five profiles tied to one account
    Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday its flagship social network Facebook is introducing ways for users to maintain up to five profiles, a major shift from the "real name" requirement the company has m ...
    Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
    Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children, who helped her husband build some of his signature buildings including Trump Tower, has die ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher