Former UK police officers sentenced for sending racist messages about Meghan, royals

Six former London police officers on Thursday were given suspended prison sentences for sharing offensive and racist messages on WhatsApp, including references to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other members of the royal family.

In a statement after the sentencing hearing Commander James Harman, who leads the Metropolitan Police's Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, said "the racist and discriminatory content of these messages is absolutely appalling".

"Given the defendants once served as police officers, we recognise that this case may further damage confidence in policing," Harman said.