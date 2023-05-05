Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra Afreen contracts COVID

Bushra Afreen, the first chief heat officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, has tested positive for COVID-19.

She showed symptoms of disease on Thursday and the test result came back positive on Friday, city corporation spokesperson Mukbul Hossain told http://bdnews24.com, citing Bushra’s Father Mayor Atiqul Islam.

Bushra is receiving treatment at her home, and the mayor has urged everyone to keep her in their prayers for a swift recovery, said Mukbul.

The World Health Organization on Friday said COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.

Bangladesh has been detecting a few cases of the coronavirus with no deaths in the daily count for a long time.