Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra Afreen contracts COVID

Bushra Afreen, the first chief heat officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, has tested positive for COVID-19.
She showed symptoms of disease on Thursday and the test result came back positive on Friday, city corporation spokesperson Mukbul Hossain told http://bdnews24.com, citing Bushra’s Father Mayor Atiqul Islam.
Bushra is receiving treatment at her home, and the mayor has urged everyone to keep her in their prayers for a swift recovery, said Mukbul.
The World Health Organization on Friday said COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Bangladesh has been detecting a few cases of the coronavirus with no deaths in the daily count for a long time.
The country is among the most vulnerable ones to the effects of climate change.
Arsht-Rock, a US-based non-governmental development agency, appoints chief heat officers in cities across the world in its mission to cut risks associated with climate change.
Bushra is the latest heat officer to join the all-female squad in Miami, Los Angeles, Santiago, Athens and Melbourne. Dhaka is also the first Asian city under the initiative.
Bushra graduated in global development studies from Canada. She previously worked as an executive officer at Shakti Foundation, a nongovernmental development organisation in Bangladesh.