Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'

Rushdie talked in the interview with Germany's Stern magazine about the threats he sees to US democracy. He also called himself an optimist, and noted that the fatwa, a religious edict issued in Iran in 1989 that called on Muslims around the world to kill him for blasphemy, was pronounced long ago.

The interview is due to appear in the magazine on Aug 18, but Stern released it on Saturday, a day after the attack on Rushdie. The interview was conducted about two weeks ago, the magazine's editorial office said. read more

The leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued the fatwa after Rushdie's novel "The Satanic Verses" book was condemned as blasphemous. He went into hiding for nearly a decade but in recent years has lived relatively openly.