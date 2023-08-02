    বাংলা

    Canada PM Trudeau and wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

    In recent years, Sophie has curtailed appearances with her husband

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2023, 05:26 PM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 05:26 PM

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie said on Wednesday they were separating in an unexpected announcement that appeared to mark the end of the couple's 18-year high-profile marriage.

    Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, 48, were married in late May 2005. They have three children.

    "Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau said on Instagram. Sophie posted an almost identical message on her own Instagram account.

    Trudeau's office said the two had signed a legal agreement.

    "They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," it said.

    After Trudeau became prime minister in late 2015, he and Sophie were often seen together at social functions and on foreign trips. But in recent years, Sophie has curtailed such appearances with her husband.

    The two of them did travel to London in May for the coronation of King Charles and were together when US President Joe Biden visited in late March.

    Trudeau gave a news conference on Monday and took a ride on the Toronto subway that night but has had no public appearances scheduled for the last two days.

    "They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," said the statement from Trudeau's office, which requested privacy. "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."

