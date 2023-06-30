Christine King Farris, sister of Martin Luther King Jr, dies aged 95

Christine King Farris, the sister of slain US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr and a prominent activist herself, died on Thursday at the age of 95.

Farris died peacefully in Atlanta, Georgia, with her family by her side, according to the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, of which she was a founding board member.

Farris participated in historic events of the civil rights movement, including the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, and the "March Against Fear" in Mississippi in 1966.

"Shaping the history of the journey of America in the 20th and 21st centuries, she stood for peace, freedom, and justice—virtues that reflect the best of our nation," US President Joe Biden said in a written statement. "Jill and I are saddened to learn of her peaceful passing today in Atlanta."