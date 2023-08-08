Poor sanitation, food drove Brits out of scout event: UK Scouts

Concerns about cleanliness and food, not just the heat, drove the British contingent at the World Scout Jamboree to leave the event in South Korea, the head of UK Scouts said on Monday.

Britain sent the largest contingent to the jamboree, the first global scout gathering since the pandemic.

Matt Hyde, UK Scouts' chief executive, told Reuters the group decided to withdraw its more than 4,000 scouts on Friday for their own safety. The US scouts followed.

"We were concerned that the toilets weren't being cleaned frequently enough. It wasn't safe in there. And there was rubbish building up as well," Hyde said.