Disgraced Prince Andrew, back in the spotlight but still out in the cold

Amid the displays of emotion and deference since the death of Queen Elizabeth, the presence of one figure has added a discordant note to the solemn rituals leading up to her funeral - that of her disgraced son Prince Andrew.

Reputedly the queen's favourite son, Andrew was stripped of most of his titles and removed from royal duties due to a scandal over his friendship with US financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, and a related sex assault allegation.

He has not been charged with any criminal offence and has denied any wrongdoing.

After a period where he has been out of the public eye, the sight of Andrew, 62, in the global spotlight following his mother's death has served as a reminder of his fall from grace.

A Royal Navy veteran of the Falklands War, he has not been allowed to wear a military uniform during two solemn processions, one in Edinburgh and one in London, when he and his three siblings walked behind the queen's coffin.

King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward wore full dress uniforms while Andrew was in a morning suit, drawing attention to his peculiar status. He will be allowed to wear uniform as a special mark of respect for the queen during a final vigil the siblings will hold as her body lies in state.

In Edinburgh on Monday, one heckler shouted out: "Andrew, you're a sick old man".

The man was bundled away and has been charged with a breach of the peace. But if that was a rare instance of loud public protest, the sentiment seems to be more widely shared.

"There's no place for Andrew in the future of the family or country, but I think the queen did right to sideline him. He's brought shame, but I think his family knows what the British people think of him," said Mary Burke, a 47-year-old from the south coast town of Brighton, as she waited in the long line to view the queen's coffin in London's Westminster Hall.

Andrew has not taken part in events at which royals have greeted members of the public, other than a brief appearance outside Balmoral Castle two days after the queen's death.

Eyebrows have been raised over his continued position as a Counsellor of State, a formal position.