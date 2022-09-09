Tearful crowds sing 'God Save the Queen' at Buckingham Palace

On Thursday, a sense of anxiety turned to shock when news of her death was announced. The palace posted an official notice on the gates outside, which Londoners and tourists alike pressed forward to see.

Thousands more people started to arrive, some carrying flowers.

"It felt like history in the making, so we rushed over to the palace. Quite something for a holiday," said Nabeel Dockrat, 26, a tourist from South Africa.

The sense of history passing was felt just as keenly 300 miles away in Edinburgh, Scotland's capital.

"It's one of those days like 'where were you when JFK was shot? Where were you on 9/11?'," said Laura McGee, 37, a solicitor from Glasgow.

"I think people appreciated, whether you are a royalist or not, that she really gave an amazing service and a lot to the country."

At Buckingham Palace, 22-year-old student Adam Wilkinson-Hill arrived with a bunch of white lilies on behalf of himself and a group of his friends who could not be in the capital.

"It's a massive shock to the nation," he said.