    বাংলা

    Tearful crowds sing 'God Save the Queen' at Buckingham Palace

    Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace, shedding tears and singing "God Save the Queen" in an impromptu show of emotion as news emerged that Queen Elizabeth had died

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Sept 2022, 02:27 AM
    Updated : 9 Sept 2022, 02:27 AM

    Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, shedding tears and singing "God Save the Queen" in an impromptu show of emotion as news emerged that Queen Elizabeth had died.

    A double rainbow arched over the London skyline shortly before well-wishers fell into stunned silence as the palace lowered its Union Jack flag to half-staff, signifying the death of the monarch.

    "We've grown up with her always being there," said consultant Margaret Parris, tears welling up in her eyes.

    She had travelled 20 miles (32 km) to the palace after hearing earlier in the day that the queen had fallen ill.

    Elizabeth died peacefully at her home in Scotland, aged 96. Her eldest son Charles, 73, is now king.

    The mood on the esplanade in front of Buckingham Palace was very different three months ago, when the queen appeared on the balcony to huge cheers from revellers enjoying her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which marked her 70 years on the throne.

    On Thursday, a sense of anxiety turned to shock when news of her death was announced. The palace posted an official notice on the gates outside, which Londoners and tourists alike pressed forward to see.

    Thousands more people started to arrive, some carrying flowers.

    "It felt like history in the making, so we rushed over to the palace. Quite something for a holiday," said Nabeel Dockrat, 26, a tourist from South Africa.

    The sense of history passing was felt just as keenly 300 miles away in Edinburgh, Scotland's capital.

    "It's one of those days like 'where were you when JFK was shot? Where were you on 9/11?'," said Laura McGee, 37, a solicitor from Glasgow.

    "I think people appreciated, whether you are a royalist or not, that she really gave an amazing service and a lot to the country."

    At Buckingham Palace, 22-year-old student Adam Wilkinson-Hill arrived with a bunch of white lilies on behalf of himself and a group of his friends who could not be in the capital.

    "It's a massive shock to the nation," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Death of Queen Elizabeth marked around world with tributes and flowers
    World marks Queen Elizabeth’s death with tributes, flowers
    Portraits of Elizabeth were posted on billboard screens in central London's Piccadilly Circus and in Canary Wharf financial district, and also across the Atlantic in New York's Times Square
    Notable quotes of Britain's Queen Elizabeth
    Notable quotes of Queen Elizabeth
    Here is a selection of extracts from speeches, addresses and contributions to documentaries given by the queen
    Charles, Britain's conflicted new monarch
    Charles, Britain's conflicted new monarch
    His late mother was overwhelmingly popular and respected, but she leaves a royal family that has seen reputations tarnished and relationships strained
    An economist, bureaucrat and ex-caretaker govt adviser: Akbar Ali Khan dies at 78
    Akbar Ali Khan dies
    The former adviser to the caretaker government was unwell for a few days, his brother says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher