Italy's Berlusconi discharged from hospital after more than a month

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Friday, more than 40 days after his admission to treat a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia.

Berlusconi, 86, was rushed to hospital on April 5 and remained in intensive care for more than 10 days, triggering speculation that his life might be in danger and drawing a stream of family and friends to his bedside.

The SkyTG24 TV news channel showed footage of Berlusconi being driven away in a black limousine, and a source from his conservative Forza Italia party confirmed that the politician had left the San Raffaele.