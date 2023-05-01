Senegalese entrepreneur creates first locally made surfboards

In a small beachside shack in Senegal's capital Dakar, Pape Diouf spends hours on each surfboard he makes, shaping its foam surface with an electric planer to create the perfect curve.

Diouf, 27, is the first surfboard maker in the West African country, which has attracted surfers from around the world for decades due to Dakar's position on a spit of land that juts out into the Atlantic Ocean, creating world-class waves.

The surf scene is dominated by locals, many of whom surf on old boards donated or passed down from older surfers. But Diouf, who is also a surfing instructor, aims to change that by increasing the availability of locally made boards.

"Ever since I was a little boy, I have dreamed of making my own board," said Diouf, who opened his business "Sunugal Surfboard Repair" in 2020 with funds he earned from participating in an entrepreneurship competition.