Bangladesh looking to previous rescues for hijacked ship MV Abdullah's safe return

The government aims to leverage its past successes in negotiating the release of the MV Jahan Moni and its crew and the safe rescue of seven sailors from pirates to guide its efforts in securing the release of the MV Abdullah and its 23 crew members after a hijacking by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean.
The Bangladeshi cargo ship, under the control of the pirates, reached the coast of Somalia on Thursday.
A ship from the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), engaged in combating piracy off the coast of East Africa, is tracking the hijacked vessel, the maritime security force said in a statement.
However, Bangladesh has not been able to establish contact with the pirates so far.
An inter-ministerial meeting convened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to discuss the rescue operation for MV Abdullah.
Participants reviewed the latest developments regarding the rescue efforts during the meeting.
After the session, Md Khurshed Alam, secretary of the maritime affairs unit at the foreign ministry and a retired rear admiral, and Commodore Mohammad Maqsood Alam, the director general of the shipping department, provided insights into the many aspects discussed.
Khurshed highlighted the past experiences of successful returns of Bangladeshi sailors from the Jahan Moni ship in 2011 during which hostages being held by pirates for 100 days were returned home, and a later incident from the Malaysian-flagged ship MV Albedo to guide the rescue efforts for MV Abdullah.
The former naval officer recalled the rescue of seven Bangladeshi sailors from the Malaysian-flagged ship in June 2014, nearly three and a half years after their capture by Somali pirates on Nov 26, 2010.
The ship, which had seven Bangladeshis among its crew, sank on Jul 7, 2013, due to neglect after being grounded.
The ship had seven Bangladeshi, five Sri Lankans, three Indians, and two Pakistani and two Iranian sailors aboard.
Khurshed Alam, involved in the rescue of the seven Bangladeshis at the time, recounted, "They also seized the Albedo ship. But after that, the Malaysian owners abandoned it."
"So, the ship remained stranded, while we operated from here. Two and a half years later, the ship sank. Some perished in the incident, but none of us did."
“Our men were taken from us. After nearly three years and four months, we negotiated their release with the help of the Kenya Defence Forces.”
MV Abdullah was transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates when Somali pirates hijacked it in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday.
SR Shipping, a unit of Kabir Group, operates the cargo ship.
The pirates seized control of the vessel and held all 23 sailors captive.
Before the hostages were taken, the ship's chief officer, Atiq Ullah Khan, and the sailors sent WhatsApp messages and voicemails to the owners detailing the ship's situation.
In a message sent to his wife, the vessel’s Chief Officer Atiq Ullah Khan said, “Pass on this message to everyone because they are taking away our mobiles. The final word is that, if they are not paid the money, they will start killing us one by one.”
“The quicker the money can be sent, the quicker we can be released. Pass on this message to everybody. They are taking our mobiles. They are taking our mobiles.”
The sailors also contacted SR Shipping authorities and relatives back home as the pirates were taking over.
They said the pirates had threatened to kill them unless a ransom was paid.
No one aboard the ship has been reachable since Thursday morning as the pirates confiscated their mobile phones.
A meeting was convened at the foreign ministry on Thursday to address the concerns of the families and the urgency of the sailors' safe return.
In response to inquiries regarding the sailors' safety, Khurshed Alam remarked, "Despite being held captive for three years and four months, the sailors were safe. If there were intentions to harm them, it could have been done, but that wasn't the case. The captors were motivated by financial gain, so I believe there's no reason for concern in that regard."
"Considering that 300-400 ships have been hijacked by Somali pirates since 2001, including vessels from major developed nations, the trend has been to resolve such situations peacefully. We will continue our efforts to ensure the safety of both lives and property, with the crew's well-being being our priority."
‘NO DIRECT CONTACT’
The pirates brought MV Abdullah to the coast of Somalia and anchored it there early on Thursday, according to Khurshed Alam.
However, he mentioned that there has been no direct communication with them.
Describing the ship's abduction, Khurshed Alam stated, "As of now, there has been no direct contact with the hijackers, nor have they reached out to us."
He noted that the government and the ship owners are in communication with many anti-piracy organisations in India.
Shipping department DG Maqsood Alam said, "Now that the ship is anchored off the coast of Somalia, it's likely that the pirates will eventually reach out to our authorities or the ship owners."
"Then, we will devise a strategy for negotiation or other actions with them. At present, our priority is ensuring the safety of the ship and its crew."
When asked about the next steps, the Navy official responded, "Our actions will depend on the communication from the pirates and the content of their message."
Khurshed Alam said that Somali piracy is not a recent occurrence; it has been ongoing since 2001, spanning over 23 years.
“Legally, piracy occurs within 200 nautical miles from the coast. However, they targeted our ship, which was sailing approximately 575 nautical miles away."
He mentioned that MV Abdullah didn't sail through the high-risk area of the Indian Ocean, saying, "We divide the ocean into risky and safe areas. Our vessel steered clear of the high-risk region."
"Nevertheless, they managed to board our ship, possibly after a long period of searching for a target. There might have been around 60-70 of them, while there were only 23 crew members."
Regarding the rescue efforts, he mentioned, "We have been coordinating with relevant authorities and the ship owners, maintaining constant communication with all parties involved.
“However, we are still unaware of their specific demands.”
"If and when we get their demands, we might not be able to reveal them fully for strategic reasons," he added.
MEDIA PATIENCE URGED IN PIRATE NEGOTIATIONS
Khurshed Alam has urged the media to exercise patience to facilitate negotiations with the pirates.
"I hope you will remain patient because the news coverage in newspapers and electronic media over the past two to three days has been appropriate," he said.
"There is another aspect to consider - whatever news you provide to the media, it is closely observed by others [the pirates]."
Khurshed Alam urged for responsible reporting, emphasising the importance of not causing discomfort to the government or hindering negotiations.
"Our main goal is to safely bring back the 23 crew members and cargo from the ship," he assured.
While positive developments may come soon, these processes take time, as seen with past cases, he said.
"But when exactly? Well, as we've seen with previous cases like Jahan Moni taking 100 days and the seven crew members taking over three years, these things take time. So, sensational news may not be imminent."
When asked about potential mediators and ransom negotiations, Alam cautioned against discussing these matters publicly, stating it could jeopardise negotiation efforts.
OWNERS TRY TO MAKE CONTACT THROUGH INSURANCE FIRM
The MV Abdullah is owned by the SR Shipping Line, a subsidiary of the Chattogram-based conglomerate Kabir Group. All 23 sailors on board are Bangladeshis and are being held hostage by the pirates.
The MV Abdullah reached the Somalia coast around 1pm on Thursday Bangladesh Time, said Kabir Group spokesman Mizanul Islam.
They had confirmed through a satellite that the ship had reached the shore, he said. The Ministry of Shipping also confirmed it.
“For our part, efforts are being made to establish communication and rescue the ship in various ways. The matter is now being looked into officially. All relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Shipping, are working to rescue the ship."
Mizanul said that they had spoken with a sailor around 11pm on Wednesday.
"They are all healthy," he said. “The pirates are not treating them badly and are giving them food and water.”
An audio message sent by a sailor on Tuesday said the pirates were threatening to kill them one by one if the ransom was not paid. A few media outlets have also reported a particular amount demanded as ransom.
However, Mizanul said, they had not yet had direct contact with the pirates. As a result, there is no basis for the ransom amount reported.
An official of Kabir Group told bdnews24.com, “The foreign company insuring the ship is trying to communicate with the pirates through their representatives.”
“Another ship, which was captured by pirates last time, was also rescued through communications. It has to be negotiated. Usually, they [the pirates] roam around for a few days when they rob a ship. Then they contact us."
The Kabir group also owned the MV Jahan Moni ship, which fell into the hands of pirates a decade ago. The ship and its sailors were returned to the country after three months of negotiations.
The ransom was not mentioned openly, but the sailor and the ship were freed based on a financial transaction. According to various media reports at the time, the ship was freed in exchange for about $4.5 million.
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said in an event in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon that efforts were being made to communicate with Somali pirates 'through a second party' to rescue the ship and its crew.
Although he did not specify who the second party was, he said, “We have reported the incident to the [IMB Piracy Reporting Centre] in Kuala Lumpur, the [Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region] in New Delhi, and all aerial naval ships, including those of Singapore, USA, UK, and China. We are trying other methods to communicate with them as well.”
OPERATION ATLANTA
The European Union Naval Force-EUNAVFOR, also known as Operation Atlanta, has been conducting operations in the Horn of Africa and of the coast in the western Indian Ocean for more than a decade to attempt to thwart the activities of Somali pirates. They are also said to be actively attempting to rescue the MV Abdullah.
The European naval security force said in a statement that it deployed a ship off the coast of Somalia as part of Operation Atlanta. The ship was following the Bangladeshi cargo ship Abdullah.
Besides keeping an eye on the MV Abdullah, the statement also said that Operation Atlanta is in contact with partners, including the governments of Somalia and Bangladesh, and the Indian Navy to take 'effective steps'.
It was not specified what that effective action would be, but in another post on microblogging site X, UNAVFOR said it would withdraw its warships and military aircraft to the "area of operations".
Asked about this, Kabir Group spokesman Mizanul said
the conglomerate had also heard that a EUNAVFOR ship was following MV Abdullah. However, he said he had no news about the gunshots heard around the ship on Wednesday night.
