Bangladesh looking to previous rescues for hijacked ship MV Abdullah's safe return

The government aims to leverage its past successes in negotiating the release of the MV Jahan Moni and its crew and the safe rescue of seven sailors from pirates to guide its efforts in securing the release of the MV Abdullah and its 23 crew members after a hijacking by Somali pirates in the Indian Ocean.

The Bangladeshi cargo ship, under the control of the pirates, reached the coast of Somalia on Thursday.

A ship from the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR), engaged in combating piracy off the coast of East Africa, is tracking the hijacked vessel, the maritime security force said in a statement.

However, Bangladesh has not been able to establish contact with the pirates so far.

An inter-ministerial meeting convened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday to discuss the rescue operation for MV Abdullah.

Participants reviewed the latest developments regarding the rescue efforts during the meeting.

After the session, Md Khurshed Alam, secretary of the maritime affairs unit at the foreign ministry and a retired rear admiral, and Commodore Mohammad Maqsood Alam, the director general of the shipping department, provided insights into the many aspects discussed.

Khurshed highlighted the past experiences of successful returns of Bangladeshi sailors from the Jahan Moni ship in 2011 during which hostages being held by pirates for 100 days were returned home, and a later incident from the Malaysian-flagged ship MV Albedo to guide the rescue efforts for MV Abdullah.

The former naval officer recalled the rescue of seven Bangladeshi sailors from the Malaysian-flagged ship in June 2014, nearly three and a half years after their capture by Somali pirates on Nov 26, 2010.

The ship, which had seven Bangladeshis among its crew, sank on Jul 7, 2013, due to neglect after being grounded.

The ship had seven Bangladeshi, five Sri Lankans, three Indians, and two Pakistani and two Iranian sailors aboard.

Khurshed Alam, involved in the rescue of the seven Bangladeshis at the time, recounted, "They also seized the Albedo ship. But after that, the Malaysian owners abandoned it."

"So, the ship remained stranded, while we operated from here. Two and a half years later, the ship sank. Some perished in the incident, but none of us did."

“Our men were taken from us. After nearly three years and four months, we negotiated their release with the help of the Kenya Defence Forces.”

MV Abdullah was transporting 55,000 tonnes of coal from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates when Somali pirates hijacked it in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday.

SR Shipping, a unit of Kabir Group, operates the cargo ship.

The pirates seized control of the vessel and held all 23 sailors captive.

Before the hostages were taken, the ship's chief officer, Atiq Ullah Khan, and the sailors sent WhatsApp messages and voicemails to the owners detailing the ship's situation.

In a message sent to his wife, the vessel’s Chief Officer Atiq Ullah Khan said, “Pass on this message to everyone because they are taking away our mobiles. The final word is that, if they are not paid the money, they will start killing us one by one.”

“The quicker the money can be sent, the quicker we can be released. Pass on this message to everybody. They are taking our mobiles. They are taking our mobiles.”

The sailors also contacted SR Shipping authorities and relatives back home as the pirates were taking over.

They said the pirates had threatened to kill them unless a ransom was paid.

No one aboard the ship has been reachable since Thursday morning as the pirates confiscated their mobile phones.

A meeting was convened at the foreign ministry on Thursday to address the concerns of the families and the urgency of the sailors' safe return.

In response to inquiries regarding the sailors' safety, Khurshed Alam remarked, "Despite being held captive for three years and four months, the sailors were safe. If there were intentions to harm them, it could have been done, but that wasn't the case. The captors were motivated by financial gain, so I believe there's no reason for concern in that regard."