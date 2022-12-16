Mazharul bought a shroud with war supplies. It couldn’t be used as the martyr was denied a proper burial

Mazharul Islam, a grocery store owner in Thakurgaon, bought a white shroud with war supplies in 1971 as he thought he would need it for himself amid killings of Bangladeshis by the Pakistan Army.

The family could not use the piece of cloth as the martyr was denied a proper burial.

They came to know about his death months after his body was dumped with others in a mass grave during the Liberation War.

In April, the Pakistani forces sent a letter through the Razakars or their wartime collaborators, to Mazharul and some others, telling them to visit the army camp

The Pakistani Army warned them against helping freedom fighters and ordered them to turn over the members of the Mukti Bahini.

After a week, they called Mazharul again. He never returned home.