    বাংলা

    Pope Francis attends Palm Sunday service after hospital stay

    The pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but recovered quickly following an infusion of antibiotics

    Reuters
    Published : 2 April 2023, 09:09 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 09:09 AM

    Pope Francis attended a Palm Sunday service in St Peter's Square, a day after he was discharged from hospital following successful treatment for a severe bout of bronchitis.

    He was driven into the huge esplanade, sitting in the back of an open-topped vehicle as it passed through the crowds, before descending and starting the service from his position beneath an ancient Egyptian obelisk.

    The pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but recovered quickly following an infusion of antibiotics and returned to his Vatican residence on Saturday.

    Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday on April 9 this year. Its numerous events will test the pope's stamina.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pope Francis speaks during a general audience at St Peter's Square, Vatican City, March, 29, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS
    Pope Francis hospitalised for ‘a few days’
    The 86-year-old pontiff complained of breathing difficulties in recent days, but tests show he does not have COVID
    Pope Francis meets with priests, deacons, consecrated persons and seminarians at the Cathedral of Saint Therese during his apostolic journey, in Juba, South Sudan, Feb 4, 2023. REUTERS
    Pope, Archbishop to meet people displaced by war in S Sudan
    The Christian leaders will hear the victims' stories in one of the high points of their visit to the struggling African nation
    A supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a gathering outside his Mar-a-Lago resort after he posted a message on his Truth Social account saying that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, and called on his supporters to protest, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 20, 2023. REUTERS
    Trump warns of 'death & destruction' if charged with a crime
    Trump falsely claims his defeat in 2020 was the result of fraud - a claim that inspired his followers to launch a deadly Jan 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol
    US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter D Haas speaks at the Call to Action Against Corruption Summit at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday, May 21, 2023.
    Corruption is a parasite on society: US envoy Haas
    When societies expose corruption and hold perpetrators accountable, they prosper, according to the US ambassador

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain