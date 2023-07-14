France fetes India's Modi at Bastille Day celebration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was treated to one of France's most spectacular accolades on Friday as guest of honour at the Bastille Day military parade, part of a visit that has sealed high-profile defence deals.

Modi and President Emmanuel Macron watched French and Indian soldiers march down the tree-lined Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, while French-made Rafale fighter jets India bought in 2015 took part in a fly-past over the Arc de Triomphe.

The national celebrations come at a delicate time for Macron, who was also booed by some members of the public as he drove down the Champs-Elysees in a military car.

His decision to raise the retirement age sparked months of protests this spring and has hurt his popularity ratings.

Modi began a two-day visit to Paris on Thursday, when he was granted the Legion of Honour, France's highest award.

"(India) is a giant in the history of the world which will have a determining role in our future," Macron said in a speech late on Thursday. "It is also a strategic partner and a friend."