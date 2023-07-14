    বাংলা

    France fetes India's Modi at Bastille Day celebration

    The Indian prime minister was treated to one of France's most spectacular accolades as guest of honour at the Bastille Day military parade

    YP RajeshReuters
    Published : 14 July 2023, 11:22 AM
    Updated : 14 July 2023, 11:22 AM

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was treated to one of France's most spectacular accolades on Friday as guest of honour at the Bastille Day military parade, part of a visit that has sealed high-profile defence deals.

    Modi and President Emmanuel Macron watched French and Indian soldiers march down the tree-lined Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, while French-made Rafale fighter jets India bought in 2015 took part in a fly-past over the Arc de Triomphe.

    The national celebrations come at a delicate time for Macron, who was also booed by some members of the public as he drove down the Champs-Elysees in a military car.

    His decision to raise the retirement age sparked months of protests this spring and has hurt his popularity ratings.

    Modi began a two-day visit to Paris on Thursday, when he was granted the Legion of Honour, France's highest award.

    "(India) is a giant in the history of the world which will have a determining role in our future," Macron said in a speech late on Thursday. "It is also a strategic partner and a friend."

    The parade comes after New Delhi gave initial approval to buy an extra 26 Rafale jets for its navy and three Scorpene class submarines, deepening defence ties with Paris at a time the two nations are seeking allies in the Indo-Pacific.

    The total value of the purchases is expected to be around 800 billion rupees ($9.75 billion), according to a source familiar with the details, although that was still subject to negotiations.

    France has been one of India's closest partners in Europe for decades. It was the only Western nation not to impose sanctions on New Delhi after India conducted nuclear tests in 1998.

    India has relied on French fighter jets for four decades now. Before buying Dassault Aviation's Rafale, India bought Mirage jets in 1980s and those still comprise two squadrons of the air force.

    The ageing fleet of India's Russian-made planes, Moscow's inability to perform maintenance work, and delays in India's indigenous manufacturing plans have led to the two new defence deals.

    Later on Friday, Macron will host Modi at the Elysee Palace for talks before a state banquet at the Louvre Museum.

    But Modi's visit was also criticised by human rights organisations, concerned about the perceived growing authoritarian nature of Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and accusations of discrimination against minorities.

    "Today, Emmanuel Macron rolls out the red carpet for Narendra Modi," the French Ligue des Droits de l'Homme (LDH) rights group said on Twitter. "The LDH, concerned about India's authoritarian turn, denounces this invitation which sends a disastrous signal, negating our democratic values."

    For France, the strategic partnership with India is crucial as it seeks to consolidate its alliance network in the Indo-Pacific region after being dealt a blow by Australia when Canberra decided to ditch a big French submarine contract and form the AUKUS alliance with Britain and the United States.

    Both India and France through its island territories have deep interests in the Indian Ocean and are concerned about China's growing assertiveness in the region.

    Macron has treated only a few global leaders to the Bastille Day military parade.

    He invited Donald Trump for the 2017 celebrations, and the then US president was so impressed by the French march-past that he asked Pentagon officials to explore a similar parade in celebration of American troops.

    RELATED STORIES
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Romania's President Klaus Werner Iohannis participate in a family photo at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania Jul 11, 2023.
    UK to provide Ukraine with ammo, vehicles and $65m for equipment repair
    G7 members are expected to sign a new framework that would provide long-term, bilateral security commitments for Ukraine, Britain says
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, Aug 15, 2020.
    Free speech cannot be used to legitimise terror: India
    India made the comment in response to media reports citing comments by Canada's prime minister on Ottawa's handling of supporters of a separate state for the Sikh community
    A person stands near a burning vehicle as unrest continues following the death of a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, July 1, 2023.
    Macron halts trip over riots
    The shooting of teenager Nahel reignites longstanding complaints by poor and racially mixed urban communities of police violence and racism
    Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 28, 2023.
    Macron convenes new crisis meeting after worst night of rioting
    In Nanterre, where 17-year-old Nahel was shot dead by police, protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at police

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan