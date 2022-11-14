Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc.

"I have too much work on my plate that is for sure," Musk said by video link to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

Musk is chief executive of both companies and also runs rocket firm SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling firm the Boring Company. Wearing a batik shirt sent by the organizers, he appeared on screen lit by candles, explaining that he was speaking from a place that had just lost power.

Tesla investors worry that Musk, a self-confessed "nanomanager" who has been personally involved in working-level decisions from car styling to supply chain issues, is distracted at a critical time for the world’s largest electric vehicle maker.

Tesla's shares have halved in value since early April, when he disclosed he had taken a stake in Twitter. His Tesla share sales, including another $4 billion last week to bring his Twitter-related sales to $20 billion, have added to the pressure.

When asked about the complexity of industrial supply chains "decoupling" from China and the risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Musk returned to how busy he was.