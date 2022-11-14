    বাংলা

    Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

    Musk is chief executive of Twitter and Tesla and also runs rocket firm SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling firm the Boring Company

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Nov 2022, 06:14 AM
    Updated : 14 Nov 2022, 06:14 AM

    Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc.

    "I have too much work on my plate that is for sure," Musk said by video link to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

    Musk is chief executive of both companies and also runs rocket firm SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling firm the Boring Company. Wearing a batik shirt sent by the organizers, he appeared on screen lit by candles, explaining that he was speaking from a place that had just lost power.

    Tesla investors worry that Musk, a self-confessed "nanomanager" who has been personally involved in working-level decisions from car styling to supply chain issues, is distracted at a critical time for the world’s largest electric vehicle maker.

    Tesla's shares have halved in value since early April, when he disclosed he had taken a stake in Twitter. His Tesla share sales, including another $4 billion last week to bring his Twitter-related sales to $20 billion, have added to the pressure.

    When asked about the complexity of industrial supply chains "decoupling" from China and the risks from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Musk returned to how busy he was.

    Responding to an observation that many business leaders in Asia wanted to be the "Elon Musk of the East," Musk said: "I'd be careful what you wish for. I'm not sure how many people would actually like to be me. They would like to be what they imagine being me, which is not the same thing as actually being me. The amount that I torture myself is next level, frankly."

    Musk also said he wanted to see Twitter support more video and longer-form video so that content creators could make a living on the platform, but did not provide details. His remarks were streamed live on Alphabet Inc's YouTube.

    Indonesia has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially one for SpaceX to develop a rocket launch site.

    Musk made no commitment to either of those but said Indonesia had a large role to play in the electric vehicle supply chain and that it would make sense "long term" for SpaceX to have multiple launch points around the globe.

    It was not clear where Musk was during the Bali event. His personal jet has remained in Austin, Texas, Tesla's headquarters since the weekend, according to @ElonJet, a Twitter account that tracks Musk's Gulfstream G650.

    "I'm just looking at this video and it's so bizarre," Musk said. "I'm sitting here in the dark surrounded by candles."

    Musk added he believed that the economy would make the transition to sustainable energy, adding it was "just a question of how long it takes." He said space exploration should remain a priority "so we can understand the nature of the universe and our place in it."

    "Maybe we'll find alien civilizations or discover civilizations that existed millions of years ago, but we see the ruins of ancient civilizations. I think that would be incredibly interesting," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's King Charles attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London, Britain, November 13, 2022.
    King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time
    Charles who became king following the death of Queen Elizabeth is joined by other senior members of the royal family including his son and heir Prince William
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks about new Autopilot features during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California Oct 14, 2015.
    Musk braces for $56bn battle with drummer
    Richard Tornetta held just nine shares when he sued in 2018
    Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken October 28, 2022.
    Musk tells Twitter advertisers he wants to stop fake accounts
    Days after Twitter rattled users and advertisers by cutting half its staff, over 100,000 listeners tuned in to hear Musk speak on Twitter's Spaces feature
    SpaceX Chief Engineer Elon Musk takes part in a joint news conference with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert (not pictured) at the SpaceX Starbase, in Brownsville, Texas, US, August 25, 2022.
    Elon Musk's net worth slips below $200bn
    Musk now has a net worth of $194.8 billion, according to Forbes, with a big share of that coming from his nearly 15% stake in Tesla

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher