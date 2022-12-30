    বাংলা

    Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case

    Prosecutors say they found six women had been sexually exploited by four suspects including the ex-kickboxer, who is banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech

    Romanian prosecutors said on Thursday they have detained divisive internet personality and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

    Tate, banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti organised-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

    The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April.

    They declined to comment but their lawyer confirmed they had been detained.

    "The four suspects ... appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost," prosecutors said.

    "They would have gained important sums of money."

    Prosecutors said they had found six women who had been sexually exploited by the suspects.

    Tate has said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

    Earlier this week, the British national was told to get a life by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter after he told her he owned 33 cars with "enormous emissions."

