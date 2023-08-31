Late Russian mercenary Prigozhin spoke about his security in newly surfaced video

"So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else - everything's ok," he adds with a wave of his hand.

Reuters was not able to verify the location or the date of the video, which was filmed in a moving vehicle. Prigozhin's camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance in a video released on Aug 21, which he also claimed was filmed in Africa.

His "weekend" reference implied the latest clip must have been made on Aug. 19 or 20, only three or four days before he and other top Wagner figures and bodyguards were killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on Aug 23.