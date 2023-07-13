    বাংলা

    Elon Musk thinks China is interested in an international AI framework

    "China is definitely interested in working in a cooperative international framework for AI regulation," Musk said

    Reuters
    Published : 13 July 2023, 02:12 AM
    Updated : 13 July 2023, 02:12 AM

    Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he thinks China is interested in a cooperative international framework on artificial intelligence, from conversations he had when he visited China a few weeks ago.

    Musk made the remarks in a Twitter Space event with two US congressmen, Democrat Ro Khanna and Republican Mike Gallagher.

    "China is definitely interested in working in a cooperative international framework for AI regulation," Musk said. He added that he has advocated for artificial intelligence regulations and oversight, including in his meetings in China.

    The remarks came on the same day that Musk launched his long-teased artificial intelligence startup, xAI, after arguing for months about AI's potential for "civilisation destruction."

    A few weeks ago, Musk travelled to China, where his Tesla electric car company has a factory in Shanghai, and met with China's foreign, commerce and industry ministers in Beijing. He also met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

    After meeting with officials during his China trip, Musk last month said the Chinese government would seek to initiate artificial intelligence regulations in China.

    Several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

    Regulators globally have been scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative AI, which can create text and images, and whose impact has been compared to that of the internet.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
    Musk launches AI firm xAI
    He has said on several occasions that the development of AI should be paused and that the sector needed regulation
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
    Twitter will limit how many tweets users can read: Musk
    Verified accounts were initially limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, Musk said, adding that unverified accounts will be limited to 600 posts a day
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
    Twitter applies temporary limit to address data scraping: Musk
    He had said that hundreds of organisations or more were scraping Twitter data "extremely aggressively", impacting user experience
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
    Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming': Musk
    In response to a tweet suggesting that a Twitter video app is needed, Musk replied "It's coming"

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan