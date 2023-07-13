Elon Musk thinks China is interested in an international AI framework

The remarks came on the same day that Musk launched his long-teased artificial intelligence startup, xAI, after arguing for months about AI's potential for "civilisation destruction."

A few weeks ago, Musk travelled to China, where his Tesla electric car company has a factory in Shanghai, and met with China's foreign, commerce and industry ministers in Beijing. He also met with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

After meeting with officials during his China trip, Musk last month said the Chinese government would seek to initiate artificial intelligence regulations in China.

Several governments are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology, which has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity in recent months after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Regulators globally have been scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative AI, which can create text and images, and whose impact has been compared to that of the internet.