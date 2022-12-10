Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour

Nobel laureates congregated in the Swedish capital Stockholm on Saturday for the first fully in-person award ceremonies complete with a formal banquet since the COVID-19 pandemic that curtailed events in the past two years.

The ceremony starts at 1500 GMT and features glamorous formal wear, with the men in white tie and tails and women in flowing gowns and elegant hairdos. Ceremonies in 2020 and 2021 were scaled back and there was no banquet.

Many laureates from 2020 and 2021 will be attending this year as well as the 2022 winners - last year for example there was a ceremony but no laureates attended as they received their medals in their home countries.

Throughout this week the laureates have taken part in activities ranging from panel discussions to news conferences, finding time to visit schools and give lectures and attending a lights show.