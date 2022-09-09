What Queen Elizabeth said when asked 'have you ever met the queen?'

The story of how Queen Elizabeth handled an encounter with an American hiker who did not recognise her, recounted by a former bodyguard who was with her that day, revealed the fun-loving side of her personality that the public rarely saw.

She died on Thursday aged 96 after more than 70 years on the throne.

The monarch was out in the hills near her Scottish castle at Balmoral when two US tourists on a walking holiday approached and one of them engaged her in conversation, said former royal protection officer Richard Griffin, known as Dick.

The hiker asked the queen where she lived, so she said London, adding that she had a holiday home just over the hill and had been visiting the area for more than 80 years since she as a little girl. She did not say she was referring to Balmoral.