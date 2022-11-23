    বাংলা

    Pope compares Russia's war in Ukraine to 1930s famine inflicted by Stalin

    ‘This Saturday marks the anniversary of the terrible genocide of the Holodomor, the extermination by famine that was artificially caused by Stalin,’ he said

    Philip PullellaReuters
    Published : 23 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM
    Updated : 23 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM

    Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians were suffering today from the "martyrdom of aggression" and compared Russia's war in Ukraine to the "terrible genocide" of the 1930s, when Soviet leader Josef Stalin inflicted famine on the country.

    Francis, speaking to thousands of people in St Peter's Square in his weekly general audience, mentioned the "Holodomor", or death by starvation, in which millions of Ukrainians died.

    "This Saturday marks the anniversary of the terrible genocide of the Holodomor, the extermination by famine of 1932-33 that was artificially caused by Stalin," he said.

    "Let us pray for the victims of this genocide and let us pray for so many Ukrainians - children, women, elderly - who are today suffering the martyrdom of aggression," he said.

    For hundreds of years, the Ukrainian language and any expression of Ukrainian culture and independent identity were quashed, first under the Russian Empire of the tsars and later by the Soviets.

    The Holodomor was a result of Stalin's efforts to collectivise agriculture and root out Ukraine's fledgling nationalist movement.

    Since Russia invaded its neighbour in February, Francis has mentioned Ukraine in nearly all his public appearances and has warned several times that the crisis risks triggering the use of nuclear weapons, with uncontrollable global consequences.

    Last month the pope for the first time directly begged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the "spiral of violence and death" in Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha welcomes Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee to the APEC Summit 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand Nov 18, 2022.
    Hong Kong leader contracts COVID after APEC summit
    John Lee met Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders at the summit in Bangkok
    US President Joe Biden, First lady Jill Biden, their granddaughter Naomi Biden, her fiance Peter Neal and dog "Charlie" walk from Marine One upon arrival to the White House, in Washington, US, June 20, 2022.
    White House wedding for Biden granddaughter
    Naomi Biden was married on Saturday in what was the 19th time in history the White House has been used for a wedding
    John Kerry, US Special Envoy for Climate speaks as he attends the opening of the American Pavilion in the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt Nov 8, 2022.
    Kerry tests positive for COVID
    US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry’s voice was noticeably hoarse during speaking appearances at the climate summit on Thursday
    Alleged arms smuggler Viktor Bout from Russia is escorted by a member of the special police unit as he arrives at a criminal court in Bangkok Oct 4, 2010. REUTERS
    Who is Bout, the arms dealer who could be swapped for Griner?
    He is one of the world's most wanted men prior to his 2008 arrest on multiple charges related to arms trafficking

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher