The life and death of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died on Sept 8 aged 96. Her funeral is taking place on Monday.

Following is a timeline of the queen's life and reign:

April 21, 1926 - Elizabeth is born at 2:40 am at 17 Bruton Street, London, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

Dec 11, 1936 - She becomes heir apparent, aged 10, when her uncle Edward VIII abdicates and her father becomes King George VI.

Nov 20, 1947 - She marries navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek Prince, at London's Westminster Abbey.

Nov 14, 1948 - Eldest son Charles is born.

Aug 15, 1950 - Daughter Anne is born.

February, 1952 - Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, set out on a tour of Africa and Asia in place of her ailing father, King George VI.

Feb 6, 1952 - News of the king's death reaches her in Kenya, meaning she is the first sovereign in more than 200 years to accede to the throne while abroad.