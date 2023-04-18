Musk responds over Twitter labelling Canada's public broadcaster 'government funded'

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday responded to Canada's public broadcaster saying it will pause activities on the social media website, a spat that has also drawn in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival Pierre Poilievre.

On Sunday, some CBC Twitter feeds started carrying the label "government-funded Media". CBC replied that it is not government funded, but is "publicly funded through a parliamentary appropriation that is voted upon by all Members of Parliament."

"Our journalism is impartial and independent. To suggest otherwise is untrue. That is why we are pausing our activities on @Twitter," the CBC said on Monday.

The broadcaster also said advertising helps cover its costs across all platforms.