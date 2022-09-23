Hilary Mantel, award-winning British author of 'Wolf Hall' trilogy, dies

"Wolf Hall", published in 2009, and its sequel "Bring Up the Bodies", published three years later, together sold more than 5 million copies worldwide and both won the Booker Prize, an unprecedented win for two books in the same trilogy.

The final in the series, "The Mirror & the Light", was published in March 2020.

"It is with great sadness that HarperCollins announces that bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel DBE died peacefully, surrounded by close family and friends, yesterday," a statement on the website of her publisher 4th Estate Books, which is owned by HarperCollins, said.

"Hilary Mantel will always be remembered as a truly original writer. She leaves behind a remarkable body of work which inspire readers around the world."