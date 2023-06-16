Pope Francis leaves hospital nine days after surgery

Pope Francis was discharged from hospital on Friday morning, nine days after he underwent surgery to repair an abdominal hernia.

Francis, 86, left Rome's Gemelli hospital in a wheelchair, waving to reporters and well-wishers at the main entrance as he was taken to a waiting car.

"The pope is well. He is in better shape than before," Sergio Alfieri, the chief surgeon who operated on Francis on June 7, told reporters outside the hospital after the pontiff left.