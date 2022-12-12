    বাংলা

    Freed Russian arms dealer Bout joins Kremlin-loyal ultranationalist party

    The Russian arms dealer was freed on Thursday after 14 years in US custody in exchange for basketball star Brittney Griner

    Felix LightReuters
    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 10:50 AM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2022, 10:50 AM

    Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer freed on Thursday after 14 years in US custody in exchange for US basketball star Brittney Griner, has joined the Kremlin-loyal ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), its leader said on Monday.

    In a video posted on Telegram, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky, standing on a stage beside Bout, said: "I want to thank Viktor Anatolievich (Bout) for the decision he has made and welcome him into the ranks of the best political party in today's Russia."

    Despite its name, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) has since its founding in 1991 espoused a hardline, ultranationalist ideology, demanding Russia reconquer the countries of the former Soviet Union.

    Its founder and long-time leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky gained a reputation as a political showman for his outrageous stunts and eccentric behaviour before his death in April.

    Though seen as a serious contender for power in the 1990s, the LDPR has since assumed a subordinate role in Russia's political system, providing token opposition to the ruling United Russia bloc while backing the Kremlin on most issues.

    It has a history of recruiting controversial personalities into Russian politics. In 2007, Andrei Lugovoy, a former KGB agent wanted in Britain for the murder the previous year of Russian ex-spy Alexander Litvinenko was elected to parliament for the LDPR.

    RELATED STORIES
    Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, leaves the Court of Final Appeal by prison van in Hong Kong, China Feb 9, 2021.
    Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed over 5 years
    Lai, 75, was found guilty of two counts of fraud for covering up the operations of a private company
    Nobel Prize laureates in physics Alain Aspect, John F Clauser, Anton Zeilinger, in chemistry Carolyn R Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, K Barry Sharpless and in economics Ben S Bernanke, Douglas W Diamond, Philip H Dybvig attend a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science in Stockholm, Sweden, Dec 7, 2022.
    Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz
    Nobel laureates congregated in the Swedish capital for the first fully in-person award ceremonies since the COVID-19 pandemic that curtailed events in the past two years
    US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, stands inside a defendants' cage before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, Aug 4, 2022.
    Basketball star Griner lands in US
    She was released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout
    Begum Rokeya is an icon of South Asian feminism. It’s time we gave her work the proper consideration
    We must learn how to re-engage with Rokeya
    The noted Bangladeshi feminist is widely celebrated, but poor teaching has alienated many in the newer generation from her works

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher