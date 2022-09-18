'Dearest grannie', we miss you - Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie issued a tribute to their "dearest grannie" on Saturday, saying how much they missed the late Queen Elizabeth and had thought she would be around forever.

"We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all," said the two princesses, the daughters of Prince Andrew, the queen's second son and Duke of York.

"There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved queen and our beloved grannie."

Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 32, will join their cousins later on Saturday for a vigil by the coffin of Elizabeth at Westminster Hall where the body of the late monarch is now lying in state.