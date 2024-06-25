Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 25, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Julian Assange: Who is WikiLeaks founder and what did he do?

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is due to plead guilty for violating US espionage law in a deal that will end his imprisonment

Julian Assange: Who is WikiLeaks founder and what did he do?
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange boards a plane at a location given as London, Britain, in this still image from video released JUNE 25, 2024. "@wikileaks" via X/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 25 Jun 2024, 10:27 AM

Updated : 25 Jun 2024, 10:27 AM

Related Stories
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Reactions to Iran president’s death in helicopter crash
Reactions to Iran president’s death in helicopter crash
Nepal sherpa scales Everest for record 30th time; two climbers go missing
Nepal sherpa scales Everest for record 30th time; two climbers go missing
Ex-AG Mohammad Ali dies
Ex-AG Mohammad Ali dies
Read More
Surfer and actor Perry killed by shark in Hawaii
Surfer and actor Perry killed by shark in Hawaii
Delhi minister stages hunger strike for more water to city amid extreme heat
Delhi minister stages hunger strike for more water to city amid extreme heat
Brazil held to draw by Costa Rica
Brazil held to draw by Costa Rica
Police association should not protect law-breakers: ex-IGP
Police association should not protect law-breakers: ex-IGP
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More