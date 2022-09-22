Donald Trump and children are sued by New York attorney general for fraud

'DISASTERS OF THE WORLD'

James wants to remove the Trumps from power at their company, and prohibit Trump and his adult children from serving as corporate officers or directors in New York.

She also wants to install a monitor for the Trump Organization, and bar the company and Trump from buying commercial real estate in New York or borrowing money from state-chartered banks for five years.

The lawsuit said Trump's scheme was designed to fraudulently induce banks to lend money more cheaply, coax insurers into provide coverage for higher limits at lower premiums, and obtain tax benefits.

James said Trump pretended his Trump Tower apartment was 30,000 square feet, when it was actually 10,996 square feet, and that its $327 million valuation in 2015 was "absurd" because no New York City apartment had sold for $100 million at the time.

She also said Trump valued Mar-a-Lago as high as $739 million by pretending it could be developed for residential use, and that it should have been valued closer to $75 million.

James said her office rejected settlement offers from the defendants, but "our doors are always open" for negotiations.

She said Trump could try to move his company or borrow elsewhere, but that would not excuse him from his obligations in New York.

"There cannot be different rules for different people in this country or state, and former presidents are no different," James said.

The attorney general opened her probe after Michael Cohen, who was Trump's lawyer and fixer before turning on him, said in congressional testimony that the former president had inflated some asset values to save money on loans and insurance.

Trump was called to testify under oath at a Aug 10 deposition for the probe, where he invoked his right against self-incrimination under the US Constitution's Fifth Amendment more than 400 times.

"The Attorney General's Office has exceeded its statutory authority by prying into transactions where absolutely no wrongdoing has taken place," Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said in a statement, calling the accusations "meritless."

Donald Trump Jr tweeted that James was "weaponising her office to go after her political opponents!"

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has separately charged the Trump Organization with criminal tax fraud, and is preparing for an Oct 24 trial.

Weisselberg has pleaded guilty and is expected to testify against the company, which has pleaded not guilty.

"Our criminal investigation concerning former President Donald J Trump, the Trump Organization, and its leadership is active and ongoing," Bragg said in a statement.