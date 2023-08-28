Foxconn founder Terry Gou announces run for Taiwan presidency

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, announced on Monday a bid to be Taiwan's next president in the 2024 elections, saying he wanted to ensure the island did not become "the next Ukraine".

Gou is the fourth person to throw his hat in the ring for the January election, but his poll numbers before his announcement put him well behind the front-runner, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) William Lai, who is currently vice president.

Gou, 72, stepped down as Foxconn chief in 2019 and made his first presidential bid that year, but dropped out after he failed to win the nomination for Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang KMT. The KMT traditionally favours close ties with China, whose government claims Taiwan as its own territory.

Earlier this year, Gou made a second bid to be the KMT's candidate for the presidential election, but the party chose instead Hou Yu-ih, the mayor of New Taipei City.

Gou has spent the past few weeks touring Taiwan and holding campaign-like rallies, fuelling speculation he was planning to run as an independent.

Speaking at a Taipei conference centre under two large Taiwanese flags, Gou lambasted the DPP.

"Under the rule of the DPP in the past seven years or so, internationally, they lead Taiwan towards the danger of war. Domestically, their policies are filled with mistakes," Gou said, adding "the era of entrepreneur's rule" has begun.