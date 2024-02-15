Trump says when he mixes up names it is on purpose

The issue of age and mental competence have been thrust to the forefront of the 2024 election campaign after a report last week suggested US President Joe Biden, 81, was suffering from memory lapses.

Meanwhile, Biden allies have pointed to verbal flubs by former President Trump, including the Haley and Pelosi mix up and the Obama remark.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner for his party's presidential nomination, is eying a general election rematch with Biden in November.

Haley, 52, has called for mental competency tests for presidential candidates over 75 years old, including Biden and Trump, the two oldest men elected to the US presidency.

Some 78% of respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll published Tuesday - including 71% of Democrats - think Biden is too old to work in government. Trump suffers less from voter scepticism over his age; 53% of respondents consider him to be too old for government work.

Biden recently mixed up the names of world leaders, including France's former president Francois Mitterrand with its current president, Emmanuel Macron.