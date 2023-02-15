Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers

Britain's King Charles met volunteers from the Turkish and Syrian diasporas in London on Tuesday to express his support after more than 37,000 people died and thousands left homeless by the recent earthquake in Turkey and north-west Syria.

Charles shook hands with charity workers during a visit to West London Turkish Volunteers (WLTV), and chatted with them as they packed scarves, blankets, jumpers, and packets of biscuits as part of earthquake relief efforts.

He also formally launched Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent in Trafalgar Square in central London, where he met the capital's mayor, Sadiq Khan, among others.