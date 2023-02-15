    বাংলা

    Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers

    Charles shook hands with charity workers during a visit to West London Turkish Volunteers (WLTV), and chatted with them

    Published : 15 Feb 2023, 07:26 AM
    Britain's King Charles met volunteers from the Turkish and Syrian diasporas in London on Tuesday to express his support after more than 37,000 people died and thousands left homeless by the recent earthquake in Turkey and north-west Syria.

    Charles shook hands with charity workers during a visit to West London Turkish Volunteers (WLTV), and chatted with them as they packed scarves, blankets, jumpers, and packets of biscuits as part of earthquake relief efforts.

    He also formally launched Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent in Trafalgar Square in central London, where he met the capital's mayor, Sadiq Khan, among others.

    Britain dispatched 76 search-and-rescue specialists and equipment as an immediate response to the disaster on Feb 6, and has since set out further support, including items such as tents and blankets. The combined death toll has now crossed 37,000.

    After the disaster Charles said he "wanted to convey our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy to the families of all those who have lost their loved ones".

    The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC), which represents 15 aid charities in the United Kingdom, has also appealed for donations and has raised 60 million pounds ($73 million)o far, including "a generous donation" from the royal family, the DEC said.

