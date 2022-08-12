    বাংলা

    Novelist Salman Rushdie attacked, wounded on stage at New York event

    Rushdie has faced death threats for his fourth novel, "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages

    Reuters
    Published : 12 August 2022, 03:33 PM
    Updated : 12 August 2022, 04:24 PM

    Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was attacked on stage at an event in New York andsuffered an apparent stab wound to the neck, according to New York State Police and an eyewitness.

    A man rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state and attacked Rushdie as he was being introduced, an eye witness said. A State Trooper present at the event took the attacker into custody, police said.

    Rushdie was taken by helicopter to a hospital but his condition was not yet known, police said

    "We are dealing with an emergency situation," a Chautauqua Institution spokesperson said when contacted by Reuters.

    Rushdie fell to the floor when the man attacked him, and was then surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, seemingly to send more blood to his upper body, as the attacker was restrained, according to a witness attending the lecture who asked not to be named.

    Rushdie, who was born into an Indian Muslim family, has faced death threats for his fourth novel, "The Satanic Verses," which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages. The novel was banned in many countries with large Muslim populations upon its 1988 publication.

    A year later, the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist for blasphemy.

    Rushdie went into hiding for many years. The Iranian government later backed away from the order and Rushdie has lived relatively openly in recent years. Iranian organizations, however, have raised a bounty worth millions of dollars forRushdie's murder.

    Rushdie was at the Chautauqua Institution to take part in a discussion about the United States serving as asylum for writers and artists in exile and "as a home for freedom of creative expression," according to the institution’s website.

    The Wylie Agency, which represents Rushdie, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalise their divorce, remain 'friends'
    Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall finalise divorce
    The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce on Jul 1 from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’
    Hollywood actress Anne Heche in coma since fiery car crash
    Hollywood actress Anne Heche in coma
    Heche, 53, has been hospitalised since shortly after the compact car she was driving sped out of control, plowed into a house and burst into flames
    Pop music and 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73
    'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies
    She soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and "Physical"
    Hasina confers Bangamata awards on five women
    5 women receive Bangamata awards
    Syeda Zebunnesa Haque, Selima Ahmad, Nasreen Ahmad, Achhia Alam and Ashalata Baidya were the recipients of the award

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher